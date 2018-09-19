Safeguarding Schengen at Salzburg

The European Commission's new proposal, discussed at Wednesday and Thursday's (September 19 and 20) informal Salzburg summit, asserts that strengthening the European Border and Coast Guard (Frontex) will lead to the effective management of migration flows and thus help to guarantee a high level of security within the Union.

On that basis, the proposal is – according to the commission – "a key condition to preserve the Schengen area".

Such a rationale for reforming Frontex is flawe...