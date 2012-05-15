Member states and MEPs agree battle lines on bank rules

EU finance ministers on Tuesday (15 May) agreed to start negotiations with the European Parliament on stricter capital rules for banks, one day after MEPs adopted their own stance on the dossier.

The new rules should kick in next year and prevent banks from taking too high risks and being in the need for public bail-outs.

Ministers agreed unanimously on the compromise text tabled by the Danish EU presidency, amid a more conciliatory stance from Britain.

Earlier this month,...