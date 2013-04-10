Ad
Berlin graffiti - Germany's economic powerhouse image masks realities of average people (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB: German households less wealthy than Cypriots

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Luxembourg tops the ranking of Europe’s wealthiest households followed by Cyprus while Germany is at the bottom, according to a survey report released by the European Central Bank on Tuesday (9 April).

The survey spans 15 member states and looked at, among other things, the median net wealth of 62,000 households.

Most of the data was collected in 2010 but some was gathered in 2008 like in Spain when the housing bubble had artificially inflated prices.

The same houses in Sp...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Berlin graffiti - Germany's economic powerhouse image masks realities of average people (Photo: Valentina Pop)

