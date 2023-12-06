'Green' banks lend most to polluters, reveals ECB

Researchers at the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed that commercial banks in the eurozone, touting themselves as environmentally responsible or 'green', are, in fact, major contributors to new lending for significant polluters.
In a blog published on Wednesday (6 December), the bank supervisor announced that commercial lenders that talk a lot about environmental disclosure issued approximately four percent more loans to the worst polluters than average banks.
The blog post f...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
