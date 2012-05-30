Ad
euobserver
Warsaw skyline: Poland is by far the dominant economy in central and eastern Europe (Photo: metaphox)

EU commission warns Poland is not crisis-proof

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned that skittish foreign investors constitute a "new risk" for the Polish economy.

Writing in a series of reports on the economic situation in the 27 EU countries on Wednesday (30 May), EU officials noted that Poland currently depends on foreign firms for up to 50 percent of its sovereign debt.

"A smooth roll-over of maturing debt therefore requires continued willingness of foreign investors to keep the share of Polish assets in their portfolios c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Polish leader raises alarm about 'new' euroscepticism
Poland to veto EU low carbon plan
Poland fears German 'inactivity' more than German power
Warsaw skyline: Poland is by far the dominant economy in central and eastern Europe (Photo: metaphox)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections