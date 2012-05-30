EU commission warns Poland is not crisis-proof

The European Commission has warned that skittish foreign investors constitute a "new risk" for the Polish economy.

Writing in a series of reports on the economic situation in the 27 EU countries on Wednesday (30 May), EU officials noted that Poland currently depends on foreign firms for up to 50 percent of its sovereign debt.

"A smooth roll-over of maturing debt therefore requires continued willingness of foreign investors to keep the share of Polish assets in their portfolios c...