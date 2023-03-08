EU proposes temporary fix to debt and deficit rules

Member states will be permitted more leeway in reducing public debt, the European Commission announced on Wednesday (8 March).

But trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told press that with energy prices in retreat, the time for "broad-based fiscal stimulus has passed."

"The EU economy has recovered beyond its pre-pandemic level. It is time to shift gears, and our emphasis should turn to improve debt sustainability," he said.

Existing EU fiscal rules limited public deficit...