euobserver
Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselbloem has called an extraordinary teleconference to discuss Greece's request (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Last-minute Eurogroup to discuss new Greek bailout demand

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

An extraordinary Eurogroup teleconference will be held at 7pm Tuesday to examine a last minute Greek request for a two-year new bailout and partial restructuration of its debt.

Following the request, the eurozone finance ministers will discuss whether to extend the current bailout programme, which ends tonight at midnight, until the loan is granted.

That would avoid a likely Greek default when all financing instruments included in the current programme end.

The request was s...

