Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki (r) (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Poland appeals to EU 'food security' for more money

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Food security is one reason why the EU should give more money to farmers after the pandemic, Poland has said.

Europe's agriculture sector "played an enormously significant role in ensuring our security" as European and world trade slowed to a near halt, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in a letter to the other EU leaders on 11 May, seen by EUobserver.

The bloc's farmers "guaranteed a steady supply of food to regions affected by the pandemic," he said.

But farm...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

