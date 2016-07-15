UK inquiry: 'Regulatory failure' helped cause VW scandal

Volkswagen Group (VW) acted with “a cynical disregard for emissions limits”, members of the British parliament said in a report published Friday (15 July).

However, they noted the cheating scandal involving the German industrial giant “was not just the result of corporate deception; it was also the result of regulatory failure”.

The transport committee of the UK's House of Commons launched an inquiry after VW had admitted to using cheating software on emissions tests. It interview...