National climate plans are insufficiently detailed, putting 2030 climate targets at risk (Photo: Andreas Janke)

'Vague' national plans threaten EU's 2030 climate targets

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

"Vague and inconsistent" national climate plans that over-rely on green hydrogen, biofuels and underground storage of carbon emissions endanger the EU's 2030 climate commitments, experts at the European Climate Neutrality Observatory (ECNO) have warned.

In a report published on Wednesday (31 January), researchers gathered data from member states to develop a "snapshot" of the clarity and internal consisten...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

