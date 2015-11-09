Ad
euobserver
Compromise will have to be found 'at the latest at beginning of next week,' Dijsselbloem said (Photo: Council of the EU)

Greece given a week to agree reforms

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Eurogroup Monday (9 November) gave Greece a week to find an agreement with its creditors over the first set of required so-called milestones in order to disburse a €2-billion tranche of aid. 

The Eurogroup also linked the completion of this part of the bailout programme to the bank recapitalisation process and lured Greece with the unblocking of €10 billion from a segregated account for the Greek banking sector.

Compromise will have to be found 'at the latest at beginning of next week,' Dijsselbloem said (Photo: Council of the EU)

