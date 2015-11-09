Greece given a week to agree reforms

The Eurogroup Monday (9 November) gave Greece a week to find an agreement with its creditors over the first set of required so-called milestones in order to disburse a €2-billion tranche of aid.

The Eurogroup also linked the completion of this part of the bailout programme to the bank recapitalisation process and lured Greece with the unblocking of €10 billion from a segregated account for the Greek banking sector.

