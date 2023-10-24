Ad
All major European wind turbine manufacturers reported significant operating losses (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

EU launches plan to make wind power profitable again

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The EU Commission presented a European Wind Power Action Plan to ensure the bloc will be able to reach its ambitious 2030 targets.

Europe strives to generate 42.5 percent of its power with renewable energy by 2030. But while solar power installation seems to be on track, windpower installation is falling behind. To meet the overall target, member states need to install 37 gigawatts (GW) of...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

