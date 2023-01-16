Ad
euobserver
Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson (l), EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Swedish monarch, King Carl XVI Gustaf last week at the kick-off event of the country's six-month EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Anti-corruption fixes, Davos, and the Czechs This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Welcome back to the Agenda. Let's kick off 2023 with an election, some corruption, the elite-gathering in Davos, and the remains of Brexit.

Over the weekend, the Czechs voted for the aspiring successors to the eurosceptic, pro-Russian — at least before Ukraine's invasion — president Miloš Zeman, and who has been in power for a decade.

Retired general Petr Pavel, 61, who is running as an independent, will face off former p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Parliament to present 14 point anti-corruption reform
A troubled past hangs over Czech presidential election
Arctic Swedish town makes way for world's largest iron ore mine
Swedish EU presidency: 'Subsidy not answer' to US green protectionism
Sweden's prime minister Ulf Kristersson (l), EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, and Swedish monarch, King Carl XVI Gustaf last week at the kick-off event of the country's six-month EU presidency (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections