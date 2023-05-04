Ad
euobserver
A tram in Berlin. Cheap €49 tickets in Germany for all trams, metro, buses and regional trains have been immensely popular (Photo: Fionn Große)

Most EU public transport too expensive, Greenpeace finds

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

New analysis by Greenpeace has ranked the affordability of public transport in 30 European countries, concluding that in most places prices are too high.

Apart from Luxembourg and Malta, which have made domestic public transport free, only Austria, Germany and Hungary have introduced relatively affordable nationwide tickets, costing less than €3 per day, according to the data p...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

A tram in Berlin. Cheap €49 tickets in Germany for all trams, metro, buses and regional trains have been immensely popular (Photo: Fionn Große)

Green EconomyHealth & Society

