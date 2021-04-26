2030? Fine. 2040? Great. 2050? Even better. Now? Too difficult

Leaders of the world's biggest economies joined US president Joe Biden in a virtual climate summit last week to present their new climate commitments.

These include separate and individual targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, by 2035 or by 2040, and the overall goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 - where remaining emissions would be offset with equivalent removals.

Climate targets are, in principle, a good idea. But relying on dates decades into the future, w...