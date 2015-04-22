Ad
euobserver
Deficit levels fell across the eurozone in 2014 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Eurozone moves closer to balanced budgets, but debts increase

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

EU governments moved closer towards balancing their books in 2014, according to statistics released by Eurostat.

The average government deficit in the eurozone fell from 2.9 precent in 2013 to 2.4 percent in 2014, the EU’s statistical agency revealed on Tuesday (21 April),well within the bloc’s 3 percent limit in its stability and growth pact, and across the EU from 3.2 percent to 2.9 percent.

In the euro area the average government debt to GDP ratio increased from 90.9 percent a...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Deficit levels fell across the eurozone in 2014 (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

