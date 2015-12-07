Four reasons for optimism, as climate ministers take over talks

The European Union's climate commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said Monday (7 December) the EU will not accept "just any kind of agreement", but that a climate deal should be "fair, inclusive, dynamic, durable and ambitious".

Canete made his remarks at the so-called high level segment of the United Nations climate conference in Paris. After a opening summit of government leaders on 30 November, which kicked off the process, climate negotiators have spent the past week trying to thrash ou...