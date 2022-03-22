Green label for gas may be coming unstuck

The European Commission on Tuesday (22 March) defended labelling natural gas as a sustainable investment during a session at the European Parliament, where the fate of the highly contested policy will ultimately be decided.

"There is a scramble for gas going on, and we are convinced we need to include it," European commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness told lawmakers from the economic and monetary affairs (ECON).

"We do not force private investors to invest in g...