Ad
euobserver
"There is a scramble for gas going on," European commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness told lawmakers (Photo: European Parliament)

Green label for gas may be coming unstuck

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The European Commission on Tuesday (22 March) defended labelling natural gas as a sustainable investment during a session at the European Parliament, where the fate of the highly contested policy will ultimately be decided.

"There is a scramble for gas going on, and we are convinced we need to include it," European commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness told lawmakers from the economic and monetary affairs (ECON).

"We do not force private investors to invest in g...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed
Are nuclear and gas green? Depends if you ask EU or experts
EU backs gas as 'green' amid energy supply concerns
"There is a scramble for gas going on," European commissioner for financial services Mairead McGuinness told lawmakers (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections