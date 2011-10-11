Slovak government hangs by a thread ahead of crucial EU vote

Hours before the Slovak parliament votes on greater powers of the eurozone's bail-out fund, the country's Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has decided to put her job on the line over the decision.

Latest coalition talks ended without an agreement on Monday (October 10), with Radicova saying she will announce details of her political intentions to the ruling parties this morning at 9am Bratislava time.

According to media reports, the Prime Minister has three options up her slee...