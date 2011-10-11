Ad
euobserver
Heavy clouds of uncertainty hang over EU vote in Slovakia (Photo: stefanweihs)

Slovak government hangs by a thread ahead of crucial EU vote

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

Hours before the Slovak parliament votes on greater powers of the eurozone's bail-out fund, the country's Prime Minister Iveta Radicova has decided to put her job on the line over the decision.

Latest coalition talks ended without an agreement on Monday (October 10), with Radicova saying she will announce details of her political intentions to the ruling parties this morning at 9am Bratislava time.

According to media reports, the Prime Minister has three options up her slee...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Merkel, Sarkozy will do ‘whatever necessary’ to bail-out banks
Slovakia poses increasing threat to EU bail-out fund
Heavy clouds of uncertainty hang over EU vote in Slovakia (Photo: stefanweihs)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections