Ad
euobserver
Graduates queue at a jobs fair in London (Photo: The Careers Group)

EU job losses approach 2m in first quarter

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Approximately 1.9 million people lost their jobs in the European Union during the first three months of this year, according to new figures released by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, on Monday (15 June).

The fall – the largest on record since counting began – highlights the deepening crisis in the EU's job market and contrasts sharply with the growing number of statements predicting a ‘bottoming out' of the current recession.

In its latest economic report this month, the E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Graduates queue at a jobs fair in London (Photo: The Careers Group)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections