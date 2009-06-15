EU job losses approach 2m in first quarter

Approximately 1.9 million people lost their jobs in the European Union during the first three months of this year, according to new figures released by the EU's statistics office, Eurostat, on Monday (15 June).

The fall – the largest on record since counting began – highlights the deepening crisis in the EU's job market and contrasts sharply with the growing number of statements predicting a ‘bottoming out' of the current recession.

In its latest economic report this month, the E...