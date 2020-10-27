EU welcomes Japan's 2050 climate-neutrality pledge

EU leaders welcomed on Monday (26 October) the new Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 - a move that puts Tokyo's plans on the same timeline as Europe and a decade ahead of China.

"I warmly welcome Japan to the goal that all developed nations should set for themselves to stop climate change," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

"Japan is a good friend and ally and we look forward to working with them towar...