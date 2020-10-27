Ad
euobserver
Japan's new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, declared on Monday that 'Responding to climate change is no longer a constraint on economic growth' (Photo: MIKI Yoshihito)

EU welcomes Japan's 2050 climate-neutrality pledge

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders welcomed on Monday (26 October) the new Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 - a move that puts Tokyo's plans on the same timeline as Europe and a decade ahead of China.

"I warmly welcome Japan to the goal that all developed nations should set for themselves to stop climate change," said EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

"Japan is a good friend and ally and we look forward to working with them towar...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

