euobserver
Deep sea mining would most likely result in permanent loss of biodiversity according to the approved EU document (Photo: Jason Taellious)

MEPs reject deep-sea mining in raw materials vote

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU plans to secure its own supply of raw materials got approval in a plenary vote in the European Parliament on Thursday (14 September).

The legislation is meant to reduce reliance on China, which dominates the metals market, such as cobalt, lithium, and boron used to produce batteries and wind turbines.

"We're in geopolitically stormy waters," said German liberal MEP Nicola Beer, who is leading the file, adding that the EU is 99 percent dependent on China for its rare earth su...



Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.



