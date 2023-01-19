Arctic Swedish mine poses threat to indigenous Sami

The indigenous reindeer-herding Sami people in northern Sweden say they are facing an existential threat from an iron-ore mine billed as a pivotal shift towards the EU's green transition.

Coupled with mass tourism, the some 120 Sami people herding reindeer through the Gabna Sameby district in northern Sweden are seeing their thousand year-old traditions erode as the state-owned LKAB iron ore mine near the town of Kiruna continues to...