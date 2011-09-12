Brussels calls for still more austerity

EU countries under market pressures must be prepared to swallow even stronger doses of austerity, the European Commission said on Monday (12 September).

Most states have slashed tens of billions from their public spending plans already, but this may not be enough, according to an annual report from the EU executive on the state of public finances in the bloc, as debtloads continue to grow.

"Member states facing market pressures must continue to deliver on reaching their fiscal tar...