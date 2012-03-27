Ad
euobserver
Brussels: Belgium's lengthy government crisis meant it was not taking any austerity measures while other EU partners were (Photo: aldask)

'EU risks talking its way back into crisis'

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The EU's excessive tendency to talk itself down risks becoming a self-fulling prophecy, says the Belgian finance minister, who sees his country as something of a template for surviving the global economic crisis.

With the eurozone broadly agreed to have put the most frenetic days of its crisis behind it, Steven Vanackere said at a think-tank meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 March) that one of the great risks for the bloc is that "pessimism and irrationality will find their way back."<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Belgium unveils budget deal under EU, market pressure
Brussels: Belgium's lengthy government crisis meant it was not taking any austerity measures while other EU partners were (Photo: aldask)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections