'EU risks talking its way back into crisis'

The EU's excessive tendency to talk itself down risks becoming a self-fulling prophecy, says the Belgian finance minister, who sees his country as something of a template for surviving the global economic crisis.

With the eurozone broadly agreed to have put the most frenetic days of its crisis behind it, Steven Vanackere said at a think-tank meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (27 March) that one of the great risks for the bloc is that "pessimism and irrationality will find their way back."<...