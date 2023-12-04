COP28 debates climate finance amid inflated accounting 'mess'

World leaders meet at the UN climate summit in Dubai on Monday (4 December) to hammer out deals to help bridge the climate finance gap. Less wealthy nations in particular lack the necessary funding to build solar and wind power, lay out modern power grids and protect against the worsening effects of climate change.
At the opening ceremony of COP28 last week, major powers agreed to finance a Loss and Damage fund to help low-income coun...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.