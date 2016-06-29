Ad
euobserver
EU commissioner Bienkowska says she is waiting for Germany ... (Photo: European Commission)

Efforts to clarify EU emissions cheating rules are floundering

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission and Germany are sending conflicting messages over how to clarify legislation on the use of emissions cheating software, pointing fingers at each other.

The commission is waiting for information from Germany and the UK before it can provide guidance on the legality of cheating software known as defeat devices.

But Germany, home to the largest share of Europe's car industry, says it has already provided everything.

Defeat devices may temporarily switch ...

EU commissioner Bienkowska says she is waiting for Germany ... (Photo: European Commission)

