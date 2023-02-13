EU industrial policy forgets one important detail: people

Last week (Thursday, 9 February), European leaders agreed to 'simpler' state-aid rules. This will allow countries more room to subsidise their clean industries and match the €343bn US subsidies bonanza under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
"Today we give impetus to the pillars [of the green industrial strategy]," said EU Council president Charles Michel.
When Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte exited the council building at 3 AM on Friday, he sounded cheerful. Others seemingly ra...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
