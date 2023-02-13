EU industrial policy forgets one important detail: people

Last week (Thursday, 9 February), European leaders agreed to 'simpler' state-aid rules. This will allow countries more room to subsidise their clean industries and match the €343bn US subsidies bonanza under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

"Today we give impetus to the pillars [of the green industrial strategy]," said EU Council president Charles Michel.

When Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte exited the council building at 3 AM on Friday, he sounded cheerful. Others seemingly ra...