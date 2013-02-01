Ad
euobserver
Bees - essential for pollinating crops (Photo: Brad Smith)

EU wants partial ban on bee-killing pesticides

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The drop in bee populations in Europe prompted the European Commission on Thursday (31 January) to propose a two-year partial ban on three neonicotinoid insecticides.

“We want to suspend for two years the use of these pesticides on crops such as sunflower, oil rapeseed, maize and cotton,” Federic Vincent, EU spokesperson for health, told journalists in Brussels.

The EU’s food watchdog European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) issued a report in January linking the pesticides to bee de...

