Danish bank faces criminal charges in test of EU system

Danish prosecutors have filed criminal charges against the country's biggest bank, but it remains to be seen if any individuals will face justice for the biggest money-laundering scandal in EU history.
Sleuths had enough material to charge Danske Bank with violation of the country's anti-money laundering act in a move which could cost the bank hundreds of millions of euros in fines, the Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime (SOIK) said on Wednesday (28 No...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
