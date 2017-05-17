Commission expands legal action to Italy over Dieselgate

The European Commission told Italy on Wednesday (17 May) that it needs to do more to make sure diesel cars produced by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) adhere to EU pollution limits.
The commission is concerned Italy took “insufficient action” and opened a so-called infringement procedure against Italy. It could eventually lead to the country being fined by the Court of Justice of the EU.
The case revolves around a type of diesel car produced by FCA, an Italian-US company, which
