EU Parliament pushes for extra €6.3bn for 2024 budget

The EU budget needs a boost to provide "adequate" financial support to those who need it most and to respond to ongoing and future crises, MEPs agreed at Thursday's (18 October) plenary session in Strasbourg.

With 424 votes in favour, 101 against and 102 abstentions, the European Parliament set out its position for the inter-institutional negotiations to amend the EU budget for 2024 — deciding how much more money should be spent and where.

