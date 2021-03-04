Ad
'MEPs are the directly elected representatives of European citizens who have marched in the streets for and called for much greater climate action,' warned said Romain Laugier from WWF Europe (Photo: John Blower)

EU capitals water down MEPs' ambition in climate law

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

National governments, led by the Portuguese presidency, have watered down provisions that MEPs are trying to introduce to raise the bar of the first-ever EU climate law.

The European Climate Law aims to make the bloc's goal of reaching climate-neutrality by 2050 irreversible and legally-binding.

But EU institutions' positions on the course of action are still far apart, according to

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU climate law: MEPs want EU to be more ambitious
EU climate law slammed for delaying action
Thunberg dubs new EU climate law 'a surrender'
