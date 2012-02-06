Nerves fray as Greece extends bail-out talks

Greek talks on a vital €130 billion bail-out have gone into overtime as its government struggles to secure the backing of political parties for more spending cuts.

The government had planned to wrap up the deal over the weekend, but Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos in a statement on Sunday (5 February) night said that only a partial accord is in place.

He noted that party chiefs have agreed to reduce public spending by 1.5 percent of the country's GDP, cut wages and labour cos...