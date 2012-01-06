IMF chief: End of euro unlikely in 2012, but crisis will drag on

The euro will not "vanish" this year, but problems within the eurozone will slow down the global economy, with the International Monetary Fund set to lower its growth predictions in an upcoming report, its chief Christine Lagarde said Friday (6 January).

"Will 2012 be the end of the euro currency? My answer is I don't think so," she told reporters after meeting the South African finance minister.

"It's a young currency, it's a solid one as well. You have, within the zone, not in r...