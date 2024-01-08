Ad
According to an OECD analysis, 72 percent of green-task jobs in 2021 were held by men (Photo: Unsplash)

How the EU's Green Deal could widen gender inequalities

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

In the battery and solar industries alone, the EU Commission estimates that 800,000 and one million skilled workers will be needed by 2025 and 2030 respectively.

These figures show that the greening of the EU economy has huge potential to create new jobs and transform the existing labour market — but they do not show that the EU green deal could also add to existing social and gender inequalities.

"If we don't take an ...

