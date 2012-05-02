Ministers in bid to agree stricter rules for banks

EU finance ministers are Wednesday (2 May) holding a snap meeting devoted to new capital rules for banks, as the Danish EU presidency is trying to unblock the stalled talks.
A core piece of legislation aimed at preventing banks from going bust and asking for taxpayer's money as they did after the 2008 financial crisis, the capital requirements bill is proving difficult to get through the EU legislative channel.
Member states are unable to agree on whether national governments or t...
