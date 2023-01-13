Arctic Swedish town makes way for world's largest iron ore mine

Half a kilometre down a mine some 150km north of the article circle, Sweden's centre-right energy and industry minister Ebba Busch holds up a large rock of iron ore.
"This is the site of the most modern underground iron ore mine in the world," she tells a group of reporters on Thursday (12 January).
For Busch, and by a wider extent the Swedish EU presidency, the mine located at Kiruna in northern Sweden, has the potential to lead Europe in the green transition, reduce its carbon f...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
