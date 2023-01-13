Arctic Swedish town makes way for world's largest iron ore mine

Half a kilometre down a mine some 150km north of the article circle, Sweden's centre-right energy and industry minister Ebba Busch holds up a large rock of iron ore.

"This is the site of the most modern underground iron ore mine in the world," she tells a group of reporters on Thursday (12 January).

For Busch, and by a wider extent the Swedish EU presidency, the mine located at Kiruna in northern Sweden, has the potential to lead Europe in the green transition, reduce its carbon f...