Ad
euobserver
'The commission's plans offer almost no protection for health, the environment and climate,' said NGO Greenpeace in response (Photo: Stijn te Strake)

Analysis

Commission bets on states to make farm policy 'green'

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission is leaving it up to member states to propose how much greenhouse gas reductions the EU's agricultural sector should achieve during the next EU budget period (2021-2027).

It is giving national governments the freedom to come up with their own 'strategic plans' in which they explain how they will achieve the overarching European goals of the common agriculture policy (CAP).

However, the common climate goals are worded so broadly that there is no assurance tha...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Related articles

Don't mention the meat: EU wary of food taboo
Simplification of EU farm policy: a never-ending story
Commission's methane delay is 'present for agribusiness'
Commission eyes end of 'one-size-fits-all' farm policy
'The commission's plans offer almost no protection for health, the environment and climate,' said NGO Greenpeace in response (Photo: Stijn te Strake)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections