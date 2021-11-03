Ad
Nick Mabey is a founding director of the non-profit environmental group E3G, who helped create Britain's first environmental diplomacy network (Photo: Helena Malikova)

The climate allies Europe needs

With the next big climate conference about to get underway in Glasgow, major breakthroughs look elusive. Among the spectres at the feast are raging geopolitical tensions, high energy prices, the ongoing pandemic and — in the wake of Brexit — a lack of diplomatic vigour from Europe.

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

