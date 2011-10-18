Eurozone MEPs should have exclusive voting rights, French deputy says

Deputies from eurozone countries should alone be allowed to vote on issues to do with the single currency in a special committee, a leading MEP has suggested.

French Socialist MEP Pervenche Beres, head of the European Parliament's employment committee, believes it is time to set up a sub-committee on the eurozone where "only euro members would vote" to reflect the general trend in the EU towards a political and policy-making split between euro and non-euro member states.

She made ...