Ad
euobserver
Will the 'ins' and 'outs' of the eurozone eventually be reflected in the parliament too? (Photo: EUobserver)

Eurozone MEPs should have exclusive voting rights, French deputy says

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony,

Deputies from eurozone countries should alone be allowed to vote on issues to do with the single currency in a special committee, a leading MEP has suggested.

French Socialist MEP Pervenche Beres, head of the European Parliament's employment committee, believes it is time to set up a sub-committee on the eurozone where "only euro members would vote" to reflect the general trend in the EU towards a political and policy-making split between euro and non-euro member states.

She made ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Parliament approves economic governance ‘six-pack’
EU holds first meeting on joint economic governance
Non-euro countries fight for a place at the decision-making table
Barroso outlines 'comprehensive' roadmap to tackle eurozone crisis
Will the 'ins' and 'outs' of the eurozone eventually be reflected in the parliament too? (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections