Post-COP27 optimism — non-Western voices are growing

COP27 in Egypt — which for many days looked poised to end in failure — ended with an historic breakthrough on long overdue action on loss and damage compensation for developing nations. \n \nThe summit cannot be seen as a total triumph. There was a pronounced feeling of disappointment that another year came and went with the elusive $100bn [€96bn] investment target still unmet, and that 1.5 d...
Christopher Philipps is a professor in international relations at Queen Mary University of London and specialist in Middle Eastern and Emerging Power politics. He is the author of books including The battle for Syria: International Rivalry in the New Middle East and Everyday Arab Identity: The daily reproduction of the Arab World.
