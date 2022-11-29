Ad
COP 27 in Egypt last week. 'Some of the world's most climate vulnerable nations, like the so-called 'Small Island States', plus Pakistan, and Bangladesh, have increasingly found their voice on a global stage (Photo: UK Government)

Post-COP27 optimism — non-Western voices are growing

by Christopher Phillips, London,

COP27 in Egypt — which for many days looked poised to end in failure — ended with an historic breakthrough on long overdue action on loss and damage compensation for developing nations. \n \nThe summit cannot be seen as a total triumph. There was a pronounced feeling of disappointment that another year came and went with the elusive $100bn [€96bn] investment target still unmet, and that 1.5 d...

Author Bio

Christopher Philipps is a professor in international relations at Queen Mary University of London and specialist in Middle Eastern and Emerging Power politics. He is the author of books including The battle for Syria: International Rivalry in the New Middle East and Everyday Arab Identity: The daily reproduction of the Arab World.

