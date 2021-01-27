Ad
Frontex is suspending operations in Hungary (Photo: Balazs Szecsodi/Hungary's Press Office of the Prime Minister)

Frontex suspends operations in Hungary

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency, Frontex, is suspending operations in Hungary.

"The head of Frontex has already made up his mind and will suspend all activities in Hungary," an EU official told EUobserver on Wednesday (27 January).

A spokesperson from the Warsaw-based agency said Frontex is "still evaluating" its role in Hungary. Post-publication of this article, the spokesperson confirmed, noting that "Frontex is suspending its activities in Hungary."

The move comes after Hungary h...

