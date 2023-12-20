EU secures last-minute deal on new fiscal rules

European finance ministers on Wednesday afternoon (20 December) reached a provisional agreement on the bloc's spending and debt rules.
"We will 100 percent reach a deal," said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on social media after he tried to iron out the last disagreements with his colleague from Germany — with whom he has been at odds for most of 2023.
According to German finance minister Christian Lindner, the two had made headway on minimum safeguards to ensure annual ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
