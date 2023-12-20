EU secures last-minute deal on new fiscal rules

European finance ministers on Wednesday afternoon (20 December) reached a provisional agreement on the bloc's spending and debt rules.

"We will 100 percent reach a deal," said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire on social media after he tried to iron out the last disagreements with his colleague from Germany — with whom he has been at odds for most of 2023.

According to German finance minister Christian Lindner, the two had made headway on minimum safeguards to ensure annual ...