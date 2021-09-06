Ad
euobserver
Under the Energy Charter Treaty, the majority of disputes (some 60 percent) took place between members of the EU (Photo: Bert Kaufmann)

Court exempts intra-EU disputes from energy treaty

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU fossil-fuel companies cannot use the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) to sue member states and claim compensation for the impact of government policies, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

The ruling casts doubts over a number of ongoing cases.

The little-known ECT, which dates back to the early 1990s, contains a highly-controversial mechanism used by companies to challenge national government decisions to gradually phase out fossil fuel-based energy.

Howeve...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Green Economy

