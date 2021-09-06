Court exempts intra-EU disputes from energy treaty

EU fossil-fuel companies cannot use the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) to sue member states and claim compensation for the impact of government policies, the European Court of Justice has ruled.

The ruling casts doubts over a number of ongoing cases.

The little-known ECT, which dates back to the early 1990s, contains a highly-controversial mechanism used by companies to challenge national government decisions to gradually phase out fossil fuel-based energy.

Howeve...