Researchers slam EU safety review of glyphosate

Researchers have slammed an initial EU agreement on Friday (26 November) which decided that the controversial and widely-used weedkiller glyphosate is safe.
The EU's authorisation of glyphosate expires in December 2022 but is set to be renewed next year, and has now received an initial positive safety review.
According to an independent review by cancer researchers, the EU decis...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
