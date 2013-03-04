Cyprus bailout to dominate EU ministers' talks

Eurozone finance ministers are meeting on Monday (4 March) amid expectations of swift movement on a bailout for Cyprus before the end of March.

The Mediterranean island elected centre-right politician Nicos Anastasiades in last week's presidential vote, increasing the prospect of a swift rescue deal.

The new government was sworn in on Friday, with Michalis Sarris, the country's new finance minister, set for a grilling in Brussels on his attitude towards a privatisation programme....