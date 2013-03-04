Ad
Cyprus is seeking a bailout package worth up to €18 billion (Photo: jnocca93)

Cyprus bailout to dominate EU ministers' talks

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Eurozone finance ministers are meeting on Monday (4 March) amid expectations of swift movement on a bailout for Cyprus before the end of March.

The Mediterranean island elected centre-right politician Nicos Anastasiades in last week's presidential vote, increasing the prospect of a swift rescue deal.

The new government was sworn in on Friday, with Michalis Sarris, the country's new finance minister, set for a grilling in Brussels on his attitude towards a privatisation programme....

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Cyprus is seeking a bailout package worth up to €18 billion (Photo: jnocca93)

