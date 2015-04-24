EU unveils private equity fund to invest in African energy

The EU has unveiled plans to partner up with a Paris-based private equity firm to invest in energy companies across Sub-Saharan Africa.
The EU-backed Electricity Access Fund, which will be directed by Astor Capital Partners, a Paris-based private equity firm, plans to invest up to €55m in around 20 businesses over five years, with investments ranging between €500,000 to €3 million.
Under the deal agreed earlier this month, the Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank (EIB), which...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
