European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker (l) with US president Donald Trump in Washington last year (Photo: © European Union , 2018 / Source: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Union is gearing up for a possible trade war with the United States as part of a dispute over US subsidies to its aircraft maker Boeing.

On Wednesday (17 April), the European Commission published a list of US imports totalling €17.4bn that could face extra import duties.

The list spanned everything from coal to wine, video game consoles and school satchels sold in the European Union.

