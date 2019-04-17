EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute

The European Union is gearing up for a possible trade war with the United States as part of a dispute over US subsidies to its aircraft maker Boeing.
On Wednesday (17 April), the European Commission published a list of US imports totalling €17.4bn that could face extra import duties.
The list spanned everything from coal to wine, video game consoles and school satchels sold in the European Union.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
