Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods

Extreme weather events — including major droughts, unusual heat waves and severe flooding — have recently exacerbated agricultural production difficulties in southern Europe.
The first thing rain washes away is the memory of the drought, as the saying goes.
But climate change is a problem that is not going to be washed away soon. Concerns remain for many water-stressed countries which have seen longer and more intense droughts over the past few years.
Experts argue that adap...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
