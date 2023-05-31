Ad
euobserver
This spring has been one of the driest on record for countries like Spain and Portugal (Photo: https://500px.com/p/oscarfhevia)

Adapting to Southern Europe's 'new normal' — from droughts to floods

Green Economy
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Extreme weather events — including major droughts, unusual heat waves and severe flooding — have recently exacerbated agricultural production difficulties in southern Europe.

The first thing rain washes away is the memory of the drought, as the saying goes.

But climate change is a problem that is not going to be washed away soon. Concerns remain for many water-stressed countries which have seen longer and more intense droughts over the past few years.

Experts argue that adap...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Europe's drought 'may be worst in 500 years'
Droughts prompt calls to cut water use amid harvest fears
Almost two-thirds of Europe in danger of drought
Droughts could be the rule rather than the exception in Europe
This spring has been one of the driest on record for countries like Spain and Portugal (Photo: https://500px.com/p/oscarfhevia)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections